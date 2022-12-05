Headwaters Park Outdoor Ice Skating Rink Opens

“Thanks to Barrett Realty Investments and the Riverfront at Promenade Apartments and Lofts at Headwaters, we are again in a position to keep the Ice Rink operating this season at low prices for children and families. Barrett Realty Investments is completing the Riverside at Promenade development, across from the west portion of Headwaters Park. The Lofts at Headwaters project is scheduled to begin soon, and will be located just south of the Headwaters Park Festival Center and Lincoln Financial Pavilion. They have been kind enough to step up to support us and help us operate the ice rink for another season,” said Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.

The season always begins the Saturday before Thanksgiving in what has become an annual tradition. “Every year we have thousands of skaters and many spectators over our three-month season. Last year’s skaters totaled just over 29,000, and there has been a cumulative total of over 450,000 ice skaters since the rink opened in November 2003,” Paddock said.

The season sponsorship of Barrett Realty Investments and the Riverfront at Promenade Apartments, and Lofts at Headwaters, will help pay for many of the expenses associated with operating the Ice Rink seven days a week for over three months.

“We are pleased to provide sponsorship this season for the Headwaters Park Ice Rink, which does so much to bring families and friends together Downtown in a safe environment,” said Zach Barrett, of Barrett Realty Investments. “This is another important year for Downtown events and supporting a great tradition like the Headwaters Park Ice Rink makes 2022 a little bit brighter. We are thrilled to be investing in Fort Wayne with our residential and commercial properties. Soon, many people will be living within walking distance to this ice-skating rink and the summer festival center,” said Zach Barrett.

The indoor concessions are operated by Anthony Wayne Vending, offering snacks and soft drinks. Hours of operation are: 3 PM to 8 PM Monday through Thursday; NOON to 9 PM on Friday; NOON to 9 PM on Saturday; and NOON to 8 PM on Sunday. There will also be extended holiday hours. The Rink is closed on Christmas Day. Hours are subject to change due to the weather and the available staff.

Season skating passes and single skating passes are available by calling Geoff Paddock at 425-5745. The direct line to the rink is 422-7625.