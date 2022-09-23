September 23, 2022 – Local Ads
MONROEVILLE SUNDAY MARKET
11am-3pm
First and third Sunday all winter a lot of neat stuff
19819 Monroeville Road
DAN’S FISH & TENDERLOIN
Wednesday September 28th 4:30-7:30pm
All dinners $11
Drive-thru only
Ossian United Methodist Church West Mill Street 622-4326
RUMMAGE SALE
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
1819 Reservation Drive
Thursday, Sept. 29 from 4-8pm
Friday Sept. 30 from 8:00am to 5:00pm with a Bag Sale Saturday Oct. 1 from 8am-1pm Bake Sale included
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
FALL CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE
Thursday and Friday, September 22, 23 from 8 to 5; Saturday, September 24th 8-noon. Bicycles, power painter, baseball caps, clothes, lots of variety, something for everyone! 704 Snowfall Rd. Part of Winterset Association Garage Sale.
BASKETBALL PLAYERS WANTED
Looking for a few adult players that are interested in playing on Saturday morning from 7-9am (Fellowship, Competition, and Sportsmanship). Call Randy at 260.442.5719 for more details.
HIRING BANQUET/ CATERING SERVER
Come join our team! Hiring immediately for weekend Banquet/ Catering Server. You should be well groomed, reliable, and team oriented. Hourly rate + gratuity. Prior experience helpful, but will train. Apply in person or online. www.lightedgardens.com
7TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAZAAR
American Legion #241
Auxiliary
Saturday Nov. 19, 2022
7605 Bluffton Rd.
9 A.M. – 3 P.M.
Tables $15
Reservations: 432-6369 or 747-7851
Public Welcome!
Proceeds: Veterans Organization, Local Charities
THREE ASSOCIATION YARD SALE 9/23 & 9/24
The Winterset Community Association, Lakeshores Community Association, and Lakewood Park Community Association are sponsoring yard sales on Friday, 9/23, and Saturday, 9/24 from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. If you need more information, please contact Gary Brennan at 710-0331.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Ave Suite 117
CONSTRUCTION
SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
FALL CLEANUP &
HAULING SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
