September 23, 2022 – Local Ads

MONROEVILLE SUNDAY MARKET

11am-3pm

First and third Sunday all winter a lot of neat stuff

19819 Monroeville Road

DAN’S FISH & TENDERLOIN

Wednesday September 28th 4:30-7:30pm

All dinners $11

Drive-thru only

Ossian United Methodist Church West Mill Street 622-4326

RUMMAGE SALE

Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church

1819 Reservation Drive

Thursday, Sept. 29 from 4-8pm

Friday Sept. 30 from 8:00am to 5:00pm with a Bag Sale Saturday Oct. 1 from 8am-1pm Bake Sale included

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

FALL CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

MULTI FAMILY GARAGE SALE

Thursday and Friday, September 22, 23 from 8 to 5; Saturday, September 24th 8-noon. Bicycles, power painter, baseball caps, clothes, lots of variety, something for everyone! 704 Snowfall Rd. Part of Winterset Association Garage Sale.

BASKETBALL PLAYERS WANTED

Looking for a few adult players that are interested in playing on Saturday morning from 7-9am (Fellowship, Competition, and Sportsmanship). Call Randy at 260.442.5719 for more details.

HIRING BANQUET/ CATERING SERVER

Come join our team! Hiring immediately for weekend Banquet/ Catering Server. You should be well groomed, reliable, and team oriented. Hourly rate + gratuity. Prior experience helpful, but will train. Apply in person or online. www.lightedgardens.com

7TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY BAZAAR

American Legion #241

Auxiliary

Saturday Nov. 19, 2022

7605 Bluffton Rd.

9 A.M. – 3 P.M.

Tables $15

Reservations: 432-6369 or 747-7851

Public Welcome!

Proceeds: Veterans Organization, Local Charities

THREE ASSOCIATION YARD SALE 9/23 & 9/24

The Winterset Community Association, Lakeshores Community Association, and Lakewood Park Community Association are sponsoring yard sales on Friday, 9/23, and Saturday, 9/24 from 9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. If you need more information, please contact Gary Brennan at 710-0331.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Ave Suite 117

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

