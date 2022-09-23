Fun, Food & Music At The Festival

Fall is one of the best times of the year to get outside and enjoy the changing scenery. Afternoon temperatures are generally moderate, and the warm sun feels good as it peaks through the colored leaves on an autumn day.

To celebrate the fall season, volunteers of the Waynedale Community Improvement Team have been working on a very unique festival, called “Treats and Trails.” Held on Saturday, October 1st from 1-4pm at The Southwest Conservation Club (5703 Bluffton Rd), this event invites community members and families with children to come enjoy this free fall celebration.

A highlight of the festival is a “trunk or treat” style walk through a scenic trail on the property, where over 20 local businesses will be handing out candy from booths spread out along the trail. The trail is about a half-mile long as it leads guests through the forest, across a neat bridge, and in view of the ponds; but it is easily walkable with children or a stroller.

The fun doesn’t end there! In the main area, in front of the prairie, there will be children’s games and informational activities provided by local non-profits. Soarin’ Hawk will be there for families to learn about owls, hawks and other neat birds. Bob the Bat Guy will have live bats to see. The Allen County Public Library will have a booth with activities and Fort Wayne City Planning will have a STEM activity, just to mention a few. There will also be emergency vehicles on site to explore, featuring a TRAA Ambulance and a Fort Wayne Fire Department Fire Truck.

“Dan Heath and the Iconics” band will perform tunes from a variety of top bands and performers from the ‘60’s to the present. The band covers songs of the Beatles, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, Jimmy Buffett, Van Morrison, America, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Eric Clapton, James Taylor and more!

Enjoy lunch as you watch the band perform with local food trucks (Taco’s Rancho Grande and Hot Dog Boyz) and a dessert booth by Hello Sunshine Bakery. Lunch is the only thing guests have the option to purchase at this event. There will be haybale and picnic table seating, but guests may also bring their own chairs.

Guests are encouraged to, but are not required to, dress up for Halloween. However, guests should wear good walking shoes and dress for the weather, as the event will go on rain or shine. Parking is available at The Southwest Conservation Club. Overflow parking will be provided at 1st Source Bank and near the BMV.

Organizers of Treats & Trails would like to thank the many donors and volunteers in the community who have contributed to make this event possible. And a special thank you to this year’s overall sponsor of the event, Brightpoint. Brightpoint (mybrightpoint.org) is a non-profit that helps communities, families, and individuals remove the causes and conditions of poverty.

See more about this event on waynedale.com or on Facebook (www.facebook.com/events/476887503989215). For questions or donations please call (260) 206-3583.