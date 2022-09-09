Fort Wayne Named In Top 5 Minor League Sports Cities

The City of Fort Wayne has once again been tabbed as one of America’s five best cities for minor league sports.

The Summit City checked in at No. 4 on Livability’s recently released list of “The 5 Best Minor League Sports Cities in the Country.” The TinCaps’ success in Minor League Baseball, along with the ECHL’s Komets and NBA G League’s Mad Ants, put Fort Wayne on the map.

“This is great national recognition for the City of Fort Wayne, our teams, and the fans that support us,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “We truly appreciate everyone involved in Fort Wayne’s amazing sports community.”

Since opening Parkview Field in 2009, the TinCaps have earned a bevy of honors. That includes winning Minor League Baseball’s Organization of the Year award and MiLB’s top award for community service. Parkview Field also has been perennially rated as the No. 1 experience for fans in the minors by Stadium Journey.

“Minor league teams are the pride of their small to mid-sized cities, offering a high level of athleticism alongside quirky local traditions — for a fraction of the price of a major league ticket,” the story says, featuring a photo of a packed Parkview Field. “If you enjoy hearing the crack of a bat and tallying up batting averages, you don’t want to miss out on any Fort Wayne TinCaps games right in downtown Fort Wayne.”

TinCaps fans have shown their support and commitment this year with full capacity re-established following the lost 2020 season and abbreviated 2021 campaign due to the pandemic. Despite seven rainouts, the TinCaps have still averaged approximately 5,000 fans per game this year, with 10 sell-out crowds. That counts a season-high 8,350 fans on the Fourth of July.

Fort Wayne has been ranked as high as No. 1 by Sports Business Journal in previous rankings of minor league markets. The city’s sports scene is further growing with the addition of Fort Wayne FC competing in USL League Two, with plans to become a professional club in the future.

Livability has previously ranked Fort Wayne as one of the best 100 places to live and as a top 10 most affordable place to live in the country.

Livability’s 5 Best Minor League Sports Cities in the Country: