Clean Drains ‘Be River Smart Fest’ Event

The community-wide celebration of Fort Wayne’s three rivers – St. Joe, St. Marys and Maumee – begins on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12 – 9:30 pm.

The afternoon features the opportunity to get out on Fort Wayne’s rivers with specially priced ($5/person) rides on Sweet Breeze, the city’s authentic canal boat (12 – 7pm). Reservations required and may be made at fortwayneparks.org

Then, 5 – 9:30pm in Promenade Park, the Friends of the Rivers/ CLEAN DRAINS: BE RIVER SmART is hosting an evening of family fun & games and the screening of Finding Nemo.

Nemo says, “All drains lead to the ocean.” But Friendly the Otter says, “In Fort Wayne all drains lead to our rivers.”

The community-wide and free festivities continue on World Rivers Day, Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 12 – 4pm at CLEAN DRAINS: BE RIVER SmART FEST & SWEET BREEZE FEST (sponsored by SDI/Steel Dynamics) in Promenade Park.

The afternoon is filled with live entertainment, fun & games, and river activities, including specially priced ($5/person) rides on Sweet Breeze, the city’s authentic canal boat (12 – 4pm, reservations required and may be made at fortwayneparks.org) as well as $5/person river pontoon rides sponsored by Maumee Watershed Alliance.

The highlight of World Rivers Day is the recognition of the 37 artists who have painted storm drain art murals throughout Fort Wayne’s downtown and neighborhoods. It will also celebrate the 14 neighborhoods and the 23 schools who are participating in our Drain Stormer program – designed to create good river stewards.

CLEAN DRAINS: BE RIVER SmART is a three-year partnership between Friends of the Rivers and City Utilities. It focuses on community education, outreach, and engagement in pursuit of waterway conservation.

The collaboration puts a spotlight on the role of Fort Wayne’s humble storm drain in protecting our waterways through using art to draw attention to this important message.

Fort Wayne’s vibrant riverfront and waterways are essential to the region’s quality of life and economic vitality. Collective vigilance and action are required to protect these enduring natural assets from pollutants.

Friends of the Rivers is a grassroots nonprofit organization elevating the value and importance of Fort Wayne’s three rivers. It works to improve the health of the rivers by promoting continual clean-up of the riverbanks, advocating for greener habitats to ensure river-water quality, and fostering ownership through education and engagement of these essential waterways. Forfw.org

City Utilities is a regional is a regional utility supporting public safety, public health and the enhancement of Northeast Indiana’s economic development by delivering high-quality, affordable, water, wastewater and stormwater services in ways that protect the environment.