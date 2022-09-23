You can celebrate National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 by getting outside and enjoying your favorite outdoor activity at one of the many DNR destinations throughout Indiana (on.IN.gov/recfinder).

National Public Lands Day, which is September 24, is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort involving public lands. Many DNR properties are hosting volunteer events, but every act of kindness counts. Whether you pick up trash on a walk on your own or volunteer at an event, you will be leaving the place better than you found it.

On Sunday, September 25, Indiana State Parks, State Forests, and State Recreation Areas will offer free admission where entrance fees are normally charged. And remember, there is never a fee to visit a DNR Fish & Wildlife area. This is a great time to explore a DNR property that you haven’t visited before.

The entire weekend serves as a reminder that public lands are places for outdoor recreation, conservation, and making memories with families and friends. Events include hikes, pioneer activities, crafts, live bird shows, and more. By getting outside and participating in National Public Lands Day, you can create lasting bonds with loved ones and nature while helping conserve Indiana’s natural resources. For a complete list of programs and volunteer events, see calendar.dnr.IN.gov.

You can also help convey the diversity of uses and the beauty of Indiana DNR’s public lands during this weekend by sharing your favorite photos of Indiana’s state parks, reservoirs, fish & wildlife areas, nature preserves and state forests on social media.

Remember, you can win prizes by visiting Indiana’s public lands throughout the year through the Nature Passport program. Information is at visitindiana.com/explore/

Information about how to be a DNR volunteer is at on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer

For more on National Public Lands Day, see neefusa.org/npld