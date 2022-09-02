The Northeast Indiana Base Community Council will host the 2nd annual ‘Golf for the Warrior’ charity fundraiser 18 hole scramble golf tournament, Sept. 23, 2022, at Brookwood Golf Club, Fort Wayne.

Visit birdease.com/golfforthewarrior and let us show you how we turn a golf outing into an event celebrating our local military and their families.

The Golf For The Warrior is an 18-hole scramble of 4 player teams with a shotgun start at 9:15am. Registration & continental breakfast opens at 7:00 am, followed by opening ceremonies and a salute to our military!

Registration Includes cart, green fees, beverages, continental breakfast, boxed snacks on the course, lunch in clubhouse following play, gift bags and awards.

We’re looking for Sponsors and Volunteers, if you would like to be a sponsor or volunteer, please go to the register or the sponsors tab.

Proceeds from the Golf For The Warrior tournament will benefit the NIBCC’s Military Support Fund, which assists military families in times of need. The fund provides emergency financial assistance to military families in Northeast Indiana. Last year our event was sold-out, make sure you sign-up as soon as possible.

To sign-up and register, or for more information, visit birdease.com/golfforthewarrior or see the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council’s website nibcc.org