Saturday, September 24, 2022
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Health & Exercise 

2nd Annual ‘Golf For The Warrior’

The Waynedale News Staff

The Northeast Indiana Base Community Council will host the 2nd annual ‘Golf for the Warrior’ charity fundraiser 18 hole scramble golf tournament, Sept. 23, 2022, at Brookwood Golf Club, Fort Wayne.

Visit birdease.com/golfforthewarrior and let us show you how we turn a golf outing into an event celebrating our local military and their families.

The Golf For The Warrior is an 18-hole scramble of 4 player teams with a shotgun start at 9:15am. Registration & continental breakfast opens at 7:00 am, followed by opening ceremonies and a salute to our military!

Registration Includes cart, green fees, beverages, continental breakfast, boxed snacks on the course, lunch in clubhouse following play, gift bags and awards.
We’re looking for Sponsors and Volunteers, if you would like to be a sponsor or volunteer, please go to the register or the sponsors tab.

Click to advertise on this website

Proceeds from the Golf For The Warrior tournament will benefit the NIBCC’s Military Support Fund, which assists military families in times of need. The fund provides emergency financial assistance to military families in Northeast Indiana. Last year our event was sold-out, make sure you sign-up as soon as possible.

To sign-up and register, or for more information, visit birdease.com/golfforthewarrior or see the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council’s website nibcc.org

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff