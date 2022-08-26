September Worship & Events

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a

Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class

Sun. 10:30a

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Chair Yoga Mon & Fri 11am; Cardio Tone Mon 5pm/Thur 6pm; Yoga Tue 6pm beginning Sept 6

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Cost: $5 per session

EUCHRE IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Mon, 1-3pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Why: Enjoy a friendly game of Euchre with great food, fellowship & fun!

Add’l: Come early before cafe closes (1pm) to purchase your favorite beverage.

Cost: Free

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1500 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

AVALON FOOD PANTRY

When: Every Thurs from 6-8p

Where: 1500 Lwr Huntington

Who: Serving our common it’s weekly! Anyone needing food is welcome!

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-747-1531

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm

Where: 1500 Lwr Huntington

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times: Sun 9:45a

Sunday School following 9:45a service

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION

Who: 2-5 year olds

Why: Waynedale United Methodist Preschool

Add’l: For costs and additional details call WUMC Preschool at 260-241-6683.

Contact: 260-241-6683

AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE

When: Wed. Sept. 7, 11:30a-5p

Who: All healthy & eligible donors.

Why: By donating 45 minutes of time and one pint of blood, you are impacting the lives of up to THREE patients in need.

Add’l: Please call 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767),or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code: WUMC to preschedule an appointment (recommended).

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-747-7424

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 10am

Bible Study Sundays 9am

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

