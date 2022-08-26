September Worship & Events
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a
Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class
Sun. 10:30a
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Chair Yoga Mon & Fri 11am; Cardio Tone Mon 5pm/Thur 6pm; Yoga Tue 6pm beginning Sept 6
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Cost: $5 per session
. . .
EUCHRE IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mon, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Why: Enjoy a friendly game of Euchre with great food, fellowship & fun!
Add’l: Come early before cafe closes (1pm) to purchase your favorite beverage.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1500 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
AVALON FOOD PANTRY
When: Every Thurs from 6-8p
Where: 1500 Lwr Huntington
Who: Serving our common it’s weekly! Anyone needing food is welcome!
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-747-1531
. . .
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm
Where: 1500 Lwr Huntington
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times: Sun 9:45a
Sunday School following 9:45a service
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
. . .
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION
Who: 2-5 year olds
Why: Waynedale United Methodist Preschool
Add’l: For costs and additional details call WUMC Preschool at 260-241-6683.
Contact: 260-241-6683
. . .
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE
When: Wed. Sept. 7, 11:30a-5p
Who: All healthy & eligible donors.
Why: By donating 45 minutes of time and one pint of blood, you are impacting the lives of up to THREE patients in need.
Add’l: Please call 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767),or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code: WUMC to preschedule an appointment (recommended).
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 10am
Bible Study Sundays 9am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
