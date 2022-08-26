Local Food Network To Host Local Food Forum & Expo

Northeast Indiana Local Food Network will host the 2022 Local Food Forum & Expo on Monday, September 12 at Walb Union, Purdue University Fort Wayne. The annual event allows local farmers, food producers, chefs, educators, community leaders, advocates for community health and sustainability, and local consumers and eaters to connect and come together to learn and share ideas to grow the local food community.

The Keynote Roundtable this year will focus on why building a resilient and equitable local food system in both urban and rural communities across Northeast Indiana is vital to our future, as outlined in the goals of the new proposed All In Allen Comprehensive Plan. Our Breakout Sessions will explore key topics and skills needed to achieve these goals. The event features a full day of inspiring speakers, informative discussions, valuable networking across our region and our local food system, and the best and most locally-sourced lunch in town.

New this year, the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network will host a Local Food After Party from 4:00 – 7:00 pm, where attendees may visit the Local Food Expo, watch cooking demos with local ingredients, and enjoy locally-sourced foods, beverages and a cash bar.

The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network has hosted the annual Local Food Forum & Expo since 2018. “Through the years, this annual event has offered learning and networking opportunities that have helped to catalyze the growth of our local food community.” Janet Katz, Founding Director, explains. “The ideas sparked, and connections made at this event have helped to form the web of personal and professional relationships that make this growing community valuable to so many.”

What: Northeast Indiana Local Food Forum & Expo

When: Monday, September 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. / Local Food After Party 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Walb Union, Purdue University Fort Wayne

Website: www.neifood.org/local-food-forum-expo-2022

Registration pricing for the Local Food Forum & Expo was created to meet each person where they are and to encourage participation from the entire regional community. Katz explained, “We offer options for each attendee to give or to receive support with their registration selection and encourage each person to select the registration option that fits their circumstances.”

For full details & to register, visit the Local Food Forum & Expo Event Registration on Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/northeast-indiana-local-food-forum-expo-tickets-380535300327

Be an Exhibitor at the Local Food Expo!

Register to be an Exhibitor at the 2022 Local Food Expo. Take advantage of this opportunity to connect with consumers, wholesale food buyers, farmers, artisan food & beverage producers and other local food enthusiasts! Register now to reserve a booth for your farm, business, or organization.

The Local Food Expo will be open during select times from 1:30 to 2:30 pm and from 4-7 pm to allow Expo Exhibitors to participate in all Local Food Forum programming. See the event schedule for details.