August Worship & Events
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1500 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
AVALON FOOD PANTRY
When: Every Thursday,6-8p
Where: 1500 Lower Huntington Road
Who: Serving our common it’s weekly!
Add’l: Anyone needing food is welcome!
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-747-1531
. . .
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm
Where: 1500 Lower Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Every Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
ONLINE WORSHIP
Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary
Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service
Weekday Preschool
Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)
. . .
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION
Who: Waynedale United Methodist Preschool, 2501 Church St, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Add’l: Accepting Preschool Registrations For The 2022-2023 School Year
Cost: Free
Contact: Call the Preschool: 260-241-6683 or waynedaleumpreschool@gmail.com
. . .
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area
Add’l: We are here to help and serve.
We are always looking for volunteers to join our team!
www.loc8nearme.com/indiana/fort-wayne/food-distribution-center-waynedale-united-methodist-church/6446955/
Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p, Bible Class, Sun. 10:30a
. . .
SHARING PEACE CAFE
When: Monday-Thursday, 8am-1pm / Sunday, 8:30-11am
Where: Lower level of Peace Lutheran Church
Add’l: We use coffee beans from local roaster Utopian; our baked goods are made fresh in-house; we provide indoor & patio seating; exercise classes; fenced in outdoor playground; live-streamed Sunday worship services; board games; library (inside and out); Free WiFi; rental opportunities and community events.
Cost: www.facebook.com/sharingpeacecafe/photos/p.1811965635612173/1811965635612173
Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869; cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . .
EUCHRE IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Why: Enjoy a friendly game of Euchre with great food, fellowship & fun!
Add’l: Come early before cafe closes (1pm) to purchase your favorite beverage.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 10am
Bible Study Sundays 9am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday
Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
