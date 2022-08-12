August Worship & Events

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1500 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

AVALON FOOD PANTRY

When: Every Thursday,6-8p

Where: 1500 Lower Huntington Road

Who: Serving our common it’s weekly!

Add’l: Anyone needing food is welcome!

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-747-1531

. . .

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 7-9pm

Where: 1500 Lower Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Every Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

Services are lived streamed. Available on website and Facebook.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

ONLINE WORSHIP

Sunday Morning Worship @ 9:00 a.m. in the sanctuary

Check our Website @ OssianUMC.org for link to online service.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Sunday School following 9:45 a.m. service

Weekday Preschool

Ages 2-5 (Sept-May)

. . .

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION

Who: Waynedale United Methodist Preschool, 2501 Church St, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Add’l: Accepting Preschool Registrations For The 2022-2023 School Year

Cost: Free

Contact: Call the Preschool: 260-241-6683 or waynedaleumpreschool@gmail.com

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area

Add’l: We are here to help and serve.

We are always looking for volunteers to join our team!

www.loc8nearme.com/indiana/fort-wayne/food-distribution-center-waynedale-united-methodist-church/6446955/

Contact: The Church Office at 747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p, Bible Class, Sun. 10:30a

. . .

SHARING PEACE CAFE

When: Monday-Thursday, 8am-1pm / Sunday, 8:30-11am

Where: Lower level of Peace Lutheran Church

Add’l: We use coffee beans from local roaster Utopian; our baked goods are made fresh in-house; we provide indoor & patio seating; exercise classes; fenced in outdoor playground; live-streamed Sunday worship services; board games; library (inside and out); Free WiFi; rental opportunities and community events.

Cost: www.facebook.com/sharingpeacecafe/photos/p.1811965635612173/1811965635612173

Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869; cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . .

EUCHRE IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Why: Enjoy a friendly game of Euchre with great food, fellowship & fun!

Add’l: Come early before cafe closes (1pm) to purchase your favorite beverage.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 10am

Bible Study Sundays 9am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Monday through Friday

Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr. 46819

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .