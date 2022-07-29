Game To Protect Rivers Wins International Award

A City Utilities-developed board game that helps players learn how stormwater runoff carries pollutants to our rivers has won the International Serious Play Silver Medal.

The Serious Play organization uses game-based learning for education and training. City Utilities received the silver award in the government category for the game Cloudburst, created by City Utilities’ Business Service Manager John Kaufeld and our stormwater team.

Judges looked at a game’s playability, engagement, interactivity, and aspects of subject learning.

Cloudburst teaches how stormwater carries pollutants to our rivers when rain falls on the community. Game players work as a team to limit the spread of stormwater pollution, protect the community’s rivers and prevent community areas from getting damaged. The game is for ages 12 and up. The game can be played solo or in a cooperative group of 2 to 4 players.

Besides the Silver Medal to Cloudburst, a Gold Medal in the Government Category went to the Province of British Columbia for their game Street Sense, a hazard training application for new drivers.

The Bronze Medal went to TUTORWORKS and the US Air Force for the game Mage Duel, a language learning game for vocabulary acquisition and translation competency for the Department of Defense language analysts.

Interested parties can download Cloudburst at utilities.cityoffortwayne.org/cloudburst-game/

At this year’s World Rivers Day on September 25, 2022, at Promenade Park, drawings will be held for full-sized Cloudburst games.