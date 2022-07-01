Thursday, July 14, 2022
Calling On Local Businesses For ‘Shop Waynedale’ Games

The Waynedale News Staff

Back by popular demand, it’s SHOP Waynedale time again!

In its third year, and similar to last year’s event, SHOP Waynedale will again be a heavily promoted week-long event beginning Monday, August 15 and ending Saturday, August 20. The event has been designed by local volunteers to create excitement for our community and entice people to shop and support our local retailers. And best yet, all area businesses are encouraged to participate for free, but they must contact organizers for more information to become involved by July 22.

During SHOP Waynedale week, there will be a Scavenger Hunt type game with clues throughout the area for residents to figure out. This aspect of the event will boast prizes for participants, so if your organization would like to donate prizes, organizers welcome those as well.

The primary portion of the game is a “Passport” type system to encourage customers to visit Waynedale businesses. How it works is; before the SHOP Waynedale week, thousands of people from throughout South/ Southwest Fort Wayne will receive a Passport packet which will have a space for each business who has opted to participate. If your business is participating, during the SHOP Waynedale week, people will come to your storefront and ask you to place a stamp in your square of their Passport. There is no purchase necessary for them to receive a stamp, so the purpose is to get them in your door, but it is up to you to entice them to buy your products or use your services; and it is recommend to offer a hearty discount, special or giveaway. At the end of the week, customers will turn in Passports to the organizers and will be eligible for prizes for collecting as many stamps as they can through a raffle giveaway. Space on the passport is limited.

For residents excited to participate, please keep an eye out for more information about the event in The Waynedale Newspaper and on social media.

For more information on how to participate as a business, volunteer, donate a prize or help in some other way, please contact Camille at (260) 206-3583, or email ShopWaynedale@gmail.com

