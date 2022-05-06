May 6, 2022 – Local Ads
GARAGE SALE
6403 Old Trail Road
Thurs. May 19 & Fri. May 20, 9am-4pm
Kids Clothes, Household, Fabric, Luggage, Books, Board Games Quilt Rack, and Lots & Lots of Stuff!
ASSOCIATION WIDE GARAGE SALES
WHEN: MAY 13TH & 14TH
WHERE: WAYNEDALE AREA
WHO: LAKE SHORES, LAKEWOOD PARK, WINTERSET ASSOCIATIONS
ADD’L: Lake Shores, Lakewood Park, Winterset Association Wide Garage Sales. May 13TH And 14TH, 9AM-4PM. Off Bluffton Rd, Lower Huntington Rd, & Winchester Rd.
CONTACT: Gary Brennan @ 710-0331
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
TRILLIUM GARDEN CLUBS ANNUAL PLANT SALE
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
8:00 am to 4:00 pm
Aboite Fire Station
11321 Aboite Center Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
GARAGE SALE
Thurs – Sat! 5/19 8a-6p, 5/20 8a-7p, 5/21 8a-2p
Baby, Children & Adult Clothing. Home Décor, Pots, Pans, & Dishes. Books, Furniture & Much More!
Ossian United Methodist Church
201 W Mill Ossian, IN
Church 260-622-4326
ANDY’S HAULING & ODD JOBS
Trash, Junk, Debris, Metals, Brush & More! All items hauled away at affordable rates. Free Estimates. Call or text Andy anytime at 260-466-7064.
EXPERIENCED DOG WALKER
Dog Waste Removal
260-633-9679
ANDY’S CONCRETE & MASONRY REPAIRS
Residential Repair Work on Concrete, Bricks, Block, Stone & More! I repair & resurface the above mentioned types of materials.
Free Estimates 260-466-7064
KAREN’S KITCHEN DONUTS
Who: Waynedale Masonic Lodge 7039 Elzey Street
When: Saturday, May 7; 6am-10am
Cost: Free Will Donation
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
SPRING CLEANUP & HAULING SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
