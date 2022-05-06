May 6, 2022 – Local Ads

GARAGE SALE

6403 Old Trail Road

Thurs. May 19 & Fri. May 20, 9am-4pm

Kids Clothes, Household, Fabric, Luggage, Books, Board Games Quilt Rack, and Lots & Lots of Stuff!

ASSOCIATION WIDE GARAGE SALES

WHEN: MAY 13TH & 14TH

WHERE: WAYNEDALE AREA

WHO: LAKE SHORES, LAKEWOOD PARK, WINTERSET ASSOCIATIONS

ADD’L: Lake Shores, Lakewood Park, Winterset Association Wide Garage Sales. May 13TH And 14TH, 9AM-4PM. Off Bluffton Rd, Lower Huntington Rd, & Winchester Rd.

CONTACT: Gary Brennan @ 710-0331

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

TRILLIUM GARDEN CLUBS ANNUAL PLANT SALE

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Aboite Fire Station

11321 Aboite Center Rd

Fort Wayne, IN

GARAGE SALE

Thurs – Sat! 5/19 8a-6p, 5/20 8a-7p, 5/21 8a-2p

Baby, Children & Adult Clothing. Home Décor, Pots, Pans, & Dishes. Books, Furniture & Much More!

Ossian United Methodist Church

201 W Mill Ossian, IN

Church 260-622-4326

ANDY’S HAULING & ODD JOBS

Trash, Junk, Debris, Metals, Brush & More! All items hauled away at affordable rates. Free Estimates. Call or text Andy anytime at 260-466-7064.

EXPERIENCED DOG WALKER

Dog Waste Removal

260-633-9679

ANDY’S CONCRETE & MASONRY REPAIRS

Residential Repair Work on Concrete, Bricks, Block, Stone & More! I repair & resurface the above mentioned types of materials.

Free Estimates 260-466-7064

KAREN’S KITCHEN DONUTS

Who: Waynedale Masonic Lodge 7039 Elzey Street

When: Saturday, May 7; 6am-10am

Cost: Free Will Donation

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.