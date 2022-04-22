Mitch McKinney (R) – Allen County Sheriff

My name is Mitch McKinney and I am running in the Republican Primary to be your next Allen County Sheriff. I was born and raised in downtown Fort Wayne and am the youngest of 6 kids. From a young age my parents instilled a hard work ethic in me and taught me the value of money.

After graduating from Bishop Dwenger and coming home from Ball State University due to lack of funds, I started my first career with Belmont Beverage. I rose through the ranks all the way up to District Manager. While working as District Manager I was approached by a FWPD officer who brought me an application and told me I would be a great fit for the department. After talking with my wife Cindy and praying, I applied, was accepted, and was commissioned on Dec 15, 1999 as part of the 52nd Fort Wayne Police Department recruit class.

I have had many roles in the FWPD such as patrolman, 3 years undercover in vice narcotics, founded the highway interdiction team, Emergency Services Team, and as an instructor for the academy.

I was appointed to the rank of Captain in 2018 and in 2021 to Deputy Chief of the Southeast Quadrant and also serve as the director Community Relations Division, School Resource Officers, the PIOs, Safety Village, Multi-cultural liaisons, recruitment team, and community outreach programs.

As I reflect on my long law enforcement career, I feel the time is right to utilize my knowledge and experience to serve all of Allen County as your next sheriff.

The Allen County Sheriff Department has been in the news a lot lately, and not for the best reasons. From the Three Rivers Festival incident the to the new district court ruling regarding the inhumane treatment at the jail, I believe it is time for new leadership in the Allen County Sheriff Department.

As your next sheriff I will bring Transparency and Efficiency, Wellness Resources, and Community Engagement to the department and the community. My goal is to be a boots on the ground leader and to meet people where they are to discuss what is important to them. I am honored to be endorsed by Northeast Indiana Right to Life and the only candidate endorsed by Indiana Fraternal Order of Police.

I humbly ask for your vote to Switch to Mitch this primary election!

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered all of the candidates in the upcoming primary election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulations that they were not allowed to degrade other candidates or current policy, and they were required a minimum advertising budget for The Waynedale News area. Staying true to our non-bias news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates on this page further than any other candidates running for office. But, these are the candidates wanting to be seen by you. Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming primary election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on May 3 at your predestinated voting location. More information: www.allencountyinvoters.gov