April 22, 2022 – Local Ads
ESTATE SALE
3325 S. Washington Rd.
April 29-30
9am-5pm
Furniture, sofa love seat, tables, rocker, bookcases, 2 bikes, China, lamps, tools, bowls, household items, kitchenware and much more!
WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES
Here for all of your hauling & clean-up needs.
Thanks,
Mike Fisher
260-750-2830
ASSOCIATION GARAGE SALE!
Pheasant Run
Saturday, May 7th, 9am-4pm
Behind Wayne High School off Dunkelberg Road
Some sales also on Friday May 6th
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
SPRING CLEANUP & Hauling SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
NOW HIRING ALL SHIFTS
Looking for friendly dependable attendants and managers. 2 Fort Wayne locations, call 574-267-3254 to apply.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
13TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
American Legion #241 Auxiliary
7605 Bluffton Rd.
Sat. June 4th
9 A.M. – 2 P.M.
Space $15.00 Table $5.00 if needed
Reservations: Diana 260-431-7183
Proceeds: Veterans and their Families
Public Welcome!
PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST
Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
