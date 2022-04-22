April 22, 2022 – Local Ads

ESTATE SALE

3325 S. Washington Rd.

April 29-30

9am-5pm

Furniture, sofa love seat, tables, rocker, bookcases, 2 bikes, China, lamps, tools, bowls, household items, kitchenware and much more!

WAYNEDALE HAULING SERVICES

Here for all of your hauling & clean-up needs.

Thanks,

Mike Fisher

260-750-2830

ASSOCIATION GARAGE SALE!

Pheasant Run

Saturday, May 7th, 9am-4pm

Behind Wayne High School off Dunkelberg Road

Some sales also on Friday May 6th

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-438-9502

SPRING CLEANUP & Hauling SERVICES

Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST

Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & Asphalt.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510

NOW HIRING ALL SHIFTS

Looking for friendly dependable attendants and managers. 2 Fort Wayne locations, call 574-267-3254 to apply.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

13TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR

American Legion #241 Auxiliary

7605 Bluffton Rd.

Sat. June 4th

9 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Space $15.00 Table $5.00 if needed

Reservations: Diana 260-431-7183

Proceeds: Veterans and their Families

Public Welcome!

PARKING LOT CONSTRUCTION & DRIVEWAY SPECIALIST

Asphalt Paving, Crack Fill, Sealing & Stripping. All Types Of Concrete Work, 24 Hour Service, Custom Traffic Signs & Banners, Posts, Maintenance Contracts.

The J & R Company

Since 1975

Licensed & Insured

BBB Accredited

Greater Fort Wayne

www.jandrcompany.com

260-414-0510