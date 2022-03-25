City Golf Courses Open For The Spring

Foster, Shoaff and McMillen Park Golf Courses opened for the season at noon on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. After opening day, the first start time will be 9:00 a.m. at least until the end of the month. All of the courses will start out as walking only. Opening for the driving ranges will be a day-to-day decision.

City golf courses begin operations at sunrise and close 30 minutes prior to sunset, weather permitting. When inclement weather occurs, courses may close for a short period, or for the day, depending on the severity of the weather. To check on course availability or to schedule tee times call the golf course clubhouse where you plan to play.

Foster Park Golf Course, 427-6735, www.fostergolfcourse.com

McMillen Park Golf Course and Driving Range, 427-6710, www.mcmillengolfcourse.com

Shoaff Park Golf Course and Driving Range, 427-6745, www.shoaffgolfcourse.com

Season memberships are on sale at the Main Parks Office (705 East State Blvd.) and at all of the clubhouses. To schedule league reservations, an outing for a business or tournaments, contact Gary Whitacre, manager of Golf Operations by phone at 260-427-6016 or email at gary.whitacre@cityoffortwayne.org

Masks are recommended inside city and park facilities but are no longer required as of March 1, 2022.