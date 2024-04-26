Castleman’s Return To Fort Wayne Trails

Kent Castleman, who served as the organization’s executive director from 2016-2019, will return to the same position in early May. Castleman will collaborate with City of Fort Wayne, Allen County, and other municipal officials to advocate for Allen County’s multipurpose trail system, which spans more than 140 miles.

Castleman is a seasoned nonprofit executive. Most recently, he served as Chief Philanthropy Officer at the Embassy Theatre and Chief Development Officer at Lasting Change. Prior to his first term with Fort Wayne Trails, he was the founder and Executive Director of Cornerstone Youth Center. Castleman earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and is currently completing a Master of Arts in philanthropic studies from the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Castleman says he is excited to return to an organization he knows well.

“Coming back to Fort Wayne Trails is a little like coming home,” Castleman notes. “I know the staff and many of the elected officials, board members, volunteers, and donors, and I have tremendous respect for what they’ve accomplished in the last five years. I’m especially excited to collaborate with City and County government to continue the momentum they’ve generated.”

Fort Wayne Trails board chair Mike Kelly adds that Castleman is returning at a pivotal time for the organization. To cite just one example, Fort Wayne Trails is in the midst of the “Connecting 4” capital campaign, which strives to generate funding that will connect four priority corridor trail sections, one in each quadrant of the city, to the rest of the trail network.

“There are some tremendously exciting projects and initiatives underway,” Kelly explains, “and Kent is an ideal choice to lead the way. He’ll hit the ground running from day one and help us do our part to continue to make our trail system a point of pride for Allen County.”

Castleman will be re-introduced to trails advocates at the free to the public Trek/Tread the Trails Kick-off and Trails Celebration event at Promenade Park on Tuesday, April 30. We invite you all to join us in welcoming Kent back to the trails family.

Created in January 2011, Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. is a partner and advocate in the development of a connected multipurpose trail system in Allen County, Indiana. There are currently over 142 miles of trails in our community. For more information or to donate, visit the organization’s website, fwtrails.org or contact us at 260-969-0079.