Resources To Help Tenants & Landlords Impacted By Covid-19

Indiana tenants and landlords can now find key resources for relief and recovery at HoosierHousingHelp.com. Hoosier Housing Help is designed to connect Hoosiers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with tools for pre-eviction support and federal funds for emergency rental assistance.

More than $400 million in rental assistance has been authorized by the federal government for the state of Indiana. Anyone who has experienced financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic is encouraged to learn more about their options for relief and recovery.

The Indiana Eviction Task Force is working to ensure fair solutions are available for anyone involved in eviction matters. As part of the effort to create awareness on the resources available, the Task Force is encouraging both tenants and landlords to visit HoosierHousingHelp.com for more information on receiving funds to cover past due rent, pay for future rent, reduce outstanding balances owed, or pay for utilities and home energy costs.

Free settlement conferences with landlords, tenants and a neutral facilitator are also available to allow all parties to explore solutions whether or not an eviction case has been filed. Participants in pre-eviction prevention or diversion programs—like fast-track facilitation or rental assistance—may be given time to complete applications and determine eligibility before a court decision.

Additional resources for legal aid and social services are also available on the Hoosier Housing Help website at HoosierHousingHelp.com.

The Indiana Supreme Court launched the Indiana Eviction Task Force in Sept. 2021 to establish a statewide pre-eviction diversion program and improve the distribution of emergency rental assistance funds. There are about 50,000 eviction cases in Indiana currently. The Task Force includes wide representation with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Indiana Legal Services, Inc., Indiana Apartment Association, Indiana Office of Management and Budget, judicial officers, and attorneys. More about the Task Force can be found at courts.in.gov/iocs/committees/eviction.

Hoosier Housing Help opens doors to housing stability in Indiana by connecting tenants and landlords statewide with vital resources for pre-eviction and financial support. For more information, visit HoosierHousingHelp.com or follow @HoosierHousing on social media.