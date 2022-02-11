FWACC Continues To Improve Their Life-Saving Efforts

Reflecting on 2021, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control continued to expand support programming to improve the quality of life for citizens and pets in the Fort Wayne community.

A pivotal change occurred in January that involved splitting the volunteer and foster coordinator position into two separate positions. This allowed the foster coordinator, along with the foster team, to focus strictly on the foster program and grow it to have a record-breaking year of lives saved.

The foster program expanded by 125 additional foster homes and saved the lives of 1,547 animals: up from 1,200 in 2020. The community’s willingness to help also allowed the shelter to save 180 neonatal kittens who require around the clock care.

This increase in the shelter’s foster program led to a need for increased adoptions, which resulted in yet another record-breaking year for the adoption program with 3,115 pets finding their forever homes.

The shelter completed the No Place Like Home Challenge in March which encouraged citizens of Fort Wayne to be proactive pet owners by ensuring their pets were microchipped, information was up-to-date, and they were familiar with what to do if their pet goes missing. This contributed to a notable Return to Home rate of 59% for dogs and 8% for cats. This may seem low, but it is significantly higher than national averages at 17% for dogs and 2.5% for cats, according to national database Shelter Animals Count.

In a continued effort to build a kinder, more humane community full of animal advocates, the shelter’s humane education team expanded their educational programs for children. Instead of two weeks of summer camp, six weeks are now offered, in addition to the creation of one-day fall, winter, and spring break camps.

As the largest open access animal shelter in Northeast Indiana, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control has an immense responsibility to maintain public safety while saving as many lives as possible. FWACC cannot turn any animal away even if kennel space is full.

This is what drives the shelter to become better every single day for the community and their pets. FWACC could not continue to have record-breaking years without the community’s support.

In 2022, FWACC will strive to continue to be a positive resource for the citizens of Fort Wayne, the animals that have nowhere else to go, and for the animals in their homes where they are already loved.

Visit fwacc.org to learn more about Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.

Animal Care 2021 Statistics: