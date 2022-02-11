Fruit Growers Club Offers Assistance

Although it may seem like winter is a bad time to think about gardening, now is the time many growers plan and place plant orders for spring! With local food more popular than ever, a club in Fort Wayne is dedicated to helping new and experienced growers learn and address questions about the many challenges that comes with planting, grafting, growing and harvesting fruit in Northeast Indiana.

Three Rivers Fruit Growers Club is a group and community that promotes the sustainable growing and enjoyment of fruit through opportunities such as: workshops, lectures, field trips and community involvement. It is free to become a member and free for anyone to attend meetings.

Guests and members are invited to attend each meeting to learn from presenters and ask questions to other growers in the area about planning for, planting and growing fruit.

Meetings are held at 6pm on the third Tuesday of each month at Broadview Landscaping & Nursery (13206 Tonkel Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46845), no rsvp required.

February 15; March 15; April 19; May 17; June 21; July 19; August 16; September 20; October 18; November 15; December 20.

For more information about the club and their activities, please visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/TRFG15