Free Tablet & More Help Available

Behind the masks are Donyell Smith and Natalia Goodine of Allied One Solutions. They are at the Wayne Township Trustee Office on Mondays from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm to give away internet-ready tablets to eligible applicants.

Here at the Wayne Township Trustee Office we like to keep our eye out for as many benefits as we can to encourage our clients along their road to self-sufficiency.

Earlier this month we began hosting Alliance One Solutions, a local company who is distributing free, internet-ready tablets to eligible recipients under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit.

Following is a table of the programs that participating in qualify one to receive the free tablet:

Medicaid

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Snap) Formerly Known As Food Stamps

Federal Public Housing Assistance (Section 8)

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (Liheap)

National School Free Lunch Program

Temporary Assistance To Needy Families (Tanf)

Veterans And Survivors Pension Benefits

Received A Federal Pell Grant In The Current Award Year

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program For Women, Infants And Children (Wic)

This list is not exhaustive. We recommend that you stop in to see if you too might be eligible. Alliance One Solutions is here at the township office at 320 East Superior Street on Mondays from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.



This list is not exhaustive. We recommend that you stop in to see if you too might be eligible. Alliance One Solutions is here at the township office at 320 East Superior Street on Mondays from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. A few other notes:

You may need to show a card, letter or official document as proof that you participate in one of these programs when you apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit.

You must have a valid state or federal ID.

There is a limit of one tablet per household.

If you currently receive Lifeline benefits, you automatically qualify for the Emergency Broadband Benefit, and you can receive both benefits at the same time. You can apply for your Emergency Broadband Benefit and your Lifeline benefit to the same or separate services.



“The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program to help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms, and so much more,” says the FCC website.

Thank you, Alliance One Solutions and the FCC for helping people out. It is much appreciated.