Free Six Month Fitness Membership & Evaluation For Veterans

Turnstone Center is currently offering a free six-month Fitness and Aquatic membership at the Plassman Athletic Center and one-time fitness evaluation to U.S. Military veterans with honorable discharges. Funds for this program were granted by the Indiana Department of Veterans’ Affairs. This funding exists for a limited time and can only be extended to 120 individuals who qualify.

Turnstone believes that total physical health is important for everyone and invests in empowering its members to reach their fitness goals. Turnstone offers veterans many benefits including an accessible fitness and aquatic center, socialization opportunities, and discounts. The Veterans Program encourages veterans to increase their physical activity, improve their ability to make healthy lifestyle choices, increase opportunities for networking with other veterans and their families, and have fun.

Turnstone’s Fitness and Aquatic Center membership offers accessibility and inclusivity that other fitness centers and pools are unable to provide. With a 190,000 square foot, fully-accessible facility, Turnstone offers a high-quality facility and unparalleled access to adaptive fitness equipment in Northeast Indiana. The facility includes specialized accessible equipment, two warm-water therapy pools, and a 230-meter indoor track and multiple courts for various sports.

Clients also have access to specially certified Fitness Specialists. Upon evaluation, Fitness Specialists will make a customized fitness plan specific to the client’s goals and coach clients on how to use the equipment and perform the exercises in their plan.

In addition to the fitness and aquatic membership, Turnstone hosts monthly veteran social opportunities for veterans to mingle. At these events, lunch is provided and participants are able to try out an adaptive activity or listen to a nutrition or fitness-related expert speak.

Veterans with honorable discharge interested in joining Turnstone are encouraged to call 260-483-2100.

Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of service and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. This legacy now includes the privilege of functioning as the home training facility for the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Goalball Teams and the goalball resident program through a partnership with the United States Association of Blind Athletes (USABA). www.turnstone.org