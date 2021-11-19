Open On Black Friday – Voice Of The Township

The Friday after Thanksgiving is when retailers expect to replace the red ink on their books with black, hence the name Black Friday. That day marks the unofficial beginning of the Christmas shopping season. Many employers give their staff that day off as part of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. In fact, Indiana is one of the twenty-four states that have made “The Day after Thanksgiving” an official holiday for public employees. Virtually all retailers take advantage of the fact that people are off work by offering hard-to-resist sales and promotions to bring customers to their doors. Many retailers also extend their hours in order to get a leg up on the competition. Special hours at big box stores might include opening as early as midnight the night before or even opening on Thanksgiving and staying open through the night starting their sale prices at midnight.

As we have done every year since 2007, Wayne Township Trustee Office will be open on “Black Friday” and available for emergency needs. We don’t make appointments for that day as we work with just a skeleton crew of department directors, but our last trustee, Rick Stevenson, believed that it was important that our office not be closed for two days in a row, and Trustee Knox has continued that tradition.

The day after Black Friday has come to be known as Small Business Saturday. First observed in the United States in 2010, this informal holiday was designed to encourage holiday shoppers to patronize their local ‘brick and mortar’ businesses. The first event was sponsored by American Express in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and was promoted in a nationwide radio and TV advertising campaign. Amex bought advertising space on Facebook to be used by its small-merchant account holders. The company also gave rebates to new customers to promote the event. Many local politicians and small business groups in the United States issued proclamations. The movement was a success, and Small Business Saturday has been going ever since.

Patronizing small and local businesses makes a lot of sense, and that is especially true in this year of economic challenges. Living and doing business on a local level is after all what township government and its services are all about. Cities, towns, and townships are run by the governments closest to the people. As with a locally-owned business, if you want to communicate with your local township trustee office you can call or visit and talk to someone person-to-person. Local governments and local businesses are the most accountable to the people because they are so accessible. That makes them especially motivated to care about what you, the patron, has to say.

The winter holidays are upon us and this year the Wayne Township Trustee Office will be celebrating starting with our second annual Ham and Turkey Giveaway. Last year we made up for missing our Family Fun Day (due to the pandemic) by holding a drive-thru giveaway of the main course for a holiday meal. This was such a big hit that we will be holding the event again, this year on Thursday December 16 at noon.

And on December 19 (4:30—7:30 PM) we will be holding a Holiday Skating Party at Bell’s Skating Rink. It’s so fun to see kids and their families enjoying some physical activity as they celebrate the Christmas and winter holidays. We hope to see you too at one of our events this year.