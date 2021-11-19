A Special Gift For Members Of The Military This Year

During this year’s season of hope and giving, Wreaths Across America Radio (WAAR) invites our troops from across the country and overseas, as well as their loved ones at home, to send a holiday greeting to one another in the form of an internet radio greeting. We call this the “Remembrance Ring” program.

The “Remembrance Ring” provides American military families the opportunity to extend holiday greetings and thanks to service members and veterans through Wreaths Across America Radio. Wreaths Across America Radio is a stream you can listen to anywhere, 24/7 at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio, and via the iHeart Radio app, or download it at the App Store or on Google.(hashtag #WreathsRadio.) Last year the program connected many families from all over the globe.

“The United States currently has 1.3 million active duty members, reservists and guards serving within our borders and abroad. Additionally, more than 24 million veterans have faithfully served our country in the past,” said Karen Worcester, Wreaths Across America Executive Director. “I am honored and thrilled to be able to offer these soldiers and their families the opportunity to share their Holiday greeting. The Remembrance Ring is a wonderful gift to give and is especially important for sharing love and support for their sacrifices at this special time of the year.”

Anyone can participate by calling (888) 348-3352 to record a short holiday greeting. WAAR will play that message on-air during the holidays to help bring families, loved ones, members of our military, and American’s closer together for the holiday season. These special Messages will be broadcast between November 22nd and December 31, 2021.

You can sponsor a wreath for $15 at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/. Each sponsorship goes toward a fresh balsam veteran’s wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest on Saturday, December 19, 2020, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

To find a cemetery near you to support see: wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/search?searchType=location

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2700 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year. These programs include The Mobile Education Exhibit , The Remembrance Tree Program, Wreaths Across America Radio and other resources for veterans and their families.