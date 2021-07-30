CITY ANNOUNCES NEW DEVELOPER FOR MIXED-USE PROJECT

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division along with Mayor Tom Henry announced that a development team has been chosen to develop a mixed-use project near the intersection of McKinnie Avenue and Plaza Drive.

House Investments, an Indianapolis-area developer, will partner with Fort Wayne-based companies MKM Architecture and Michael Kinder & Sons.

“We have made it our mission through the Southeast Strategy to invest in this area,” said Nancy Townsend, Director of Community Development. “We have listened to what the people who live in the southeast quadrant want to see and are happy to announce that we are taking another step forward in making those visions a reality.”

The development, Village Premier, will include houses and townhomes for sale, senior and income-based housing options along with commercial space, and other public amenities.

“I am happy to see the development of new homes and businesses as a result of the Southeast Strategy,” said 6th District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker. “This achievement is what this community needs.”

Once this project is complete, $50 million is anticipated to be invested over the next several years in southeast Fort Wayne through public and private partnerships.

“Making investments in southeast Fort Wayne is critical as we work together to provide opportunities that will have a lasting impact,” said Mayor Henry. “I’m encouraged by the collaboration and commitment to provide residents and neighborhoods with thoughtful and action-oriented plans that will result in more amenities to enjoy, an enhanced quality of life, and more business and job growth.”

“House Investments is committed to finding commercial tenants that will help fulfill neighborhood needs for critical services and neighborhood amenities such as daycare and health clinics,” said Matt Gadus of House Investments. “We will work diligently to listen to the residents of nearby neighborhoods to create the best overall project for the area.”