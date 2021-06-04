“BRIDGING THE GAP” PROGRAM TO GET READY FOR COLLEGE

Indiana high school graduates who may not be ready for college now have a new option to help them prepare over the summer through Indiana’s “Bridging the Gap” initiative. The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), Indiana Commission for Higher Education (CHE) and Ivy Tech Community College today announced the initiative to help prepare 2021 high school graduates for success in college.

The initiative is designed to reach at least 3,500 Indiana students who do not currently meet college or career readiness benchmarks in English and math. These students were met with an educational disruption due to COVID-19, including fewer opportunities to prepare for college entrance assessments and other college preparations.

“This year’s graduating seniors have an exciting new opportunity to bridge the gap between their high school learning and postsecondary education,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Partnerships like this over the summer are an important tool to help students master the skills that lay the foundation for future learning — and, ultimately, strengthen their path to earning a postsecondary credential.”

Ivy Tech Community College will invite eligible students to register for the Bridging the Gap initiative via emails and mailings, which will contain a link for students to follow and fill out an interest form. Students who get connected to an Ivy Tech representative will be given access to Ivy Tech’s Knowledge Assessment program, which offers online and individualized learning opportunities in math and English.

“We are pleased to partner with IDOE and CHE to help high school graduates who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic gain college and career readiness this summer. We have incredible faculty, career coaches, advisors, student success professionals, and others on our 19 campuses and at our locations throughout Indiana ready to assist these high school graduates in realizing their dreams of a college credential which will launch them into a high-wage, high-impact career,” said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, President of Ivy Tech Community College.

Upon completion of the Knowledge Assessment program, students will be able to enroll in entry level courses at Ivy Tech without the need for further remediation and will be ready for college-level coursework at any institution this fall.

Additionally, students can earn college credit when they complete an introductory course at Ivy Tech that provides an overview of skills and strategies to become college and career ready, including goal setting, note taking, time management techniques, library resources, learning strategies and more. Students will be paired with an Ivy Tech instructor. This student success course will be offered online and in-person (availability will differ by Ivy Tech campus). Courses start June 7 and July 6.

In addition to earning college credit and being prepared for college in the fall, students can earn up to $300 in financial incentives for completing the program components.

“Students who are well prepared and who have mastered foundational high school skills are more likely to attend and succeed in college,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “Hoosier high school graduates who need some extra help getting ready for college should take advantage of this new, free resource and start off their college careers on the best path.”

Eligible students will be contacted directly by Ivy Tech Community College for registration in the program. For more information, visit www.ivytech.edu.