A SOCIALLY DISTANCED SAINT PATRICK’S DAY

Top of the mornin’ to ya! For 22 years, The Deer Park Irish Pub has been celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with their “Clover Classic” event. This year will be different, the events may be slimmed down and socially distanced, but the celebration is sure to be lively. You can call it a MASKerade Party! Or a Celtic Storm! The Deer Park Irish Pub will be welcoming guests to the pub on St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9 a.m., there will not be a parade, no keg toss, but an abundance of green beer alongside Full Circle Grill & BBQ and Big Eyed Fish Food Truck.

This will be an outdoor tentless party. With the luck of the Irish, it will be a beautiful emerald day in Fort Wayne. The Deer Park will be asking guests to maintain social distance and instead of “Kiss me I’m Irish” buttons this year, how about “Give Me an Elbow, I’m Irish” buttons instead!

Must be 21 to enter, MASKS REQUIRED, FREE PARKING for the celebration can be found at the University of Saint Francis across the street from the pub at the corner of Leesburg and Spring St.