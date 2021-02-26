EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION DAY – Voice Of The Township

On March 5th this year we will be celebrating Employee Appreciation Day. At the Wayne Township Trustee Office, our employees have always been a vital part of the operation—we couldn’t do what we do without them—but this past year has especially shown us the value of having a strong, positive working environment with staff made up of skilled and flexible people who regularly go above and beyond to serve the public. During the COVID-19 pandemic, which we have been dealing with for over a year now, our staff has had to manage an increased demand on our services due to a weakened economy, a decrease in the number of available investigators, and they’ve had to adjust to a whole new job environment–working from home, meeting people over the phone and internet and learning to remotely handle all of the paperwork involved in providing township assistance. It has been a real adjustment for clients, management and staff alike.

So celebrating our heroic employees seems very appropriate right about now. Employee Appreciation Day happens every year on the first Friday in March in both the United States and Canada. It was established in 1995 by Bob Nelson, a founding board member of the Recognition Professionals International (RPI), previously called the National Association for Employee Recognition. Like Boss’s Day, Employee Appreciation Day continues to gain recognition among employers of every stripe who recognize that showing employees appreciation can result in a company’s higher retention rate, not only increasing the productivity of employees but the company as a whole.

Employee Appreciation Day was created for the purpose of strengthening the bond between employer and employee. All public and private companies are encouraged to take this time to recognize and thank their employees for all their hard work and effort throughout the year. Because good people can be not only hard to find but hard to keep, it only makes sense for employers to use all manners and techniques to boost staff morale and make each employee’s job as fun and fulfilling as possible.

This is not an official government holiday and people don’t have the day off, but bosses can and do get creative with ways of showing they appreciate their employees in other ways. For example, employers might treat staff with a breakfast, lunch or snacks, organize an outdoor team building exercise or office party. Here at the township we are particularly big on the benefits of team building, as many of us are avid sports fans. Over the past several years, in our off hours, we’ve bowled together, hit the local golf courses, played fantasy football and shared our March Madness brackets.

And this team-building has paid off as our staff’s performance over the past year of Pandemic Challenge has demonstrated. Because of our management’s attention to making everyone’s job at Wayne Township Trustee Office a positive work experience, our workers are giving their utmost when the needs are the greatest. Celebrate Employee Appreciation Day this year at your workplace—you’ll be glad you did.