Jimmie T. Imel, 88, of Ossian passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1932, son of the late Belva (Rollie) and Mabel Imel. He served in the army during the Korean War. In 1961, he started Imel Insurance which he owned and operated before retiring in 2006. He also owned and operated The Waynedale News for 17 years. In his free time, he enjoyed singing and was a long time member of the Summit City Chorus and the quartet “the Last Resort”. He was also a 58 year member of the South Side Club serving in many capacities. Surviving family include his wife of 67 years, Shirley Imel; children, Cindy (Pete) Zilinski, Mike (Margy) Imel, Karen (Ron) Perkins, Mark (Cindy) Imel, and Sue (Phil) Christman; 10 grandchildren, David (Sarah) Perkins, Daniel (Miranda) Wright, Jonathon (Sara) Perkins, Erin (Dustin) Auer, Paul Imel, Ashley (Francisco) Bergamo, Kierstin (Mike) Saldivar, Sarah Richter, Whitney (Jimmy) Zhu, and Morgin (Caleb) Buyer; 18 great grandchildren; and siblings, Bobbie Imel and Shirley Pitzer. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his siblings, Marilyn Bell, Dave Imel, and Sally Alspaugh. A private graveside service was be held. For visitor’s comfort, the family offered a drive-by visitation with video and family outside and also an interior viewing. Either form of visitation was 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Life Community Church, 428 South Oak Street, Bluffton parking lot. Memorials may be made to South Side Optimist Club “Friends of Youth”. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.

