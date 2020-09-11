LITTERERS ARE UNMASKED – Letter To The Editor

Through my various walks and bike rides, just in Waynedale and Foster Park, I have seen many discarded face masks on the street. Any person responsible enough to wear a mask should follow that through with disposing of it responsibly.

Something we don’t need is a new form of litter on our streets, not to mention the unnecessary risk of possibly infecting others with the virus that may still exist on the littered masks. Such a careless and casual action could harm others, especially children who touch them and then touch themselves. Disposable masks are plenty cheap but could cause expensive and unintended consequences if not disposed of properly.

Please share this idea with others so we can lessen the chances of spreading the virus in ways we may not have thought of. We need to protect each other, both in wearing a mask and in disposing of it.