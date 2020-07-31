VOLUNTEERS ANNOUNCE UPCOMING ‘SHOP WAYNEDALE’ WEEK

Due to the COVID-19 economic downturn, many of the storefronts in the Waynedale business district are vacant or hurting. An enthusiastic group of volunteers hope to motivate residents to participate in a “Shop Waynedale” week (August 23 – 29) to encourage community pride and support local shopping.

It is brought to you by the same committee who usually organizes the now canceled, “A Walk In Waynedale” event (formerly Waynedale Picnic). The Shop Waynedale event will be a placeholder until the well-attended street fair event can again be held next year.

“Even though the traditional event was canceled, our event leaders still wanted to offer something exciting for residents to participate in, as well as provide support for the many challenged businesses who usually help fund our annual community event.” Camille Garrison, Event Chair, continued. “All businesses in the area were invited to participate in this event. Throughout this week of awareness and fun games (plus prizes!), we hope to inspire the public to consider shopping local first to keep our community businesses successful.”

The full details and official entry forms of the “Shop Waynedale” event will be announced in the next (August 14) edition of The Waynedale News. However, Garrison was excited to share that there will be very big prizes (up to $500) available to be won by a single family. Two contests are being held. The first is a scavenger hunt game, where you have to answer riddles and explore Waynedale to figure out the answers. The second involves playing a Passport type game, where you and your family collect stamps by visiting local businesses. If you’re short on cash, don’t worry, there’s no purchase necessary to win any of the thousands of dollar’s worth of prizes and gift certificates. However, you’ll want to take advantage of a variety of specials and discounts that participating businesses will be offering throughout the week in support of the cause. Garrison also mentioned that this event is not just for Waynedale residents, it is open to anyone who would like to participate.

You will be able to find additional updates and official rules about both games closer to the event by visiting Waynedale.com or searching for the “Shop Waynedale” event within the Walk In Waynedale page on Facebook.

Sidenote: If you are a business owner/ manager in or close to the Waynedale area and would like more details or would like to participate, you have until Sunday, Aug. 2 to contact Camille Garrison by emailing shopwaynedale@gmail.com. It is free to participate. Due to this large-scale event and limited space, the committee cannot accept late entries.