Theresa “Teri” Dawson, 70, succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James and Rosemary Dawson. Graduating from the St. Joseph School of Nursing, she went on to a long career as an RN in family practice before retiring. Teri had a heart of gold and was always there for those around her, she will be missed by many. She leaves behind the love of her life, Roger Lindley; stepdaughters, Sarah and Jessica; eight grandchildren; seven siblings, Roseanne Dawson, Elizabeth Melchi, Cindy (Rick) Barton, Susan Dawson, Mary (Don) Peaks, Tom (Wendy) Dawson, and Paula Blauvelt; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Sue Lindley; and brother-in-law, Lester Blauvelt. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date when this virus is behind us. Memorials to The Food Pantry at Avalon Missionary Church. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.

