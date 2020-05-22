TOM RHOADES – Dist. 16 – IN State Senate

My name is Tom Rhoades and I’m running for Indiana State Senate in the 16th District in the Republican Primary on June 2nd.

Over the past 12 weeks, we have all experienced something on the scale of nothing we have ever seen before. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives from the way we worship, shop, work, play, visit with one another, educate, and even seek medical care. The requirements of social distancing go against our normal human behaviors and desires, to be together. Grandparents are not allowed to visit grandkids. Teachers can’t be with their students. Meetings are now held virtually instead of in person. All of this has come at great cost to society as we know it.

The human toll as well as the economic impacts have been felt across this state. The loss of human life can never be recovered, especially when family members were unable to share the final moments with their loved ones. Families are unable to recognize the accomplishments of graduating seniors. Lives are being put on hold with canceled weddings and lost jobs and personal income. We’re experiencing soaring unemployment rates and government spending. This can all seem insurmountable. But one thing I know for sure is the resiliency of the American people. No challenge is too big for us to concur together.

I believe we’ll emerge from this crisis as a closer more unified community. But it will require serious, experienced leadership in Indianapolis, not career politics as usual. I have dedicated my life to serving and protecting this community. My experiences in law enforcement, healthcare and education make me the right choice to help guide our community through these challenging times. Whether running a homicide squad, spending New Year’s Eve in the Incident Command Center during Y2K, working with city officials during the 9-11 terrorist attacks, serving as president of the Southwest Allen County School Board, or Corporate Director of Public Safety & Emergency Management at Parkview Health during this crisis, I have always placed the safety and well-being of this community and those who call it home at the highest level.

I am a Pro-life, Christian conservative who supports the 2nd Amendment and am a lifetime member of the NRA. I would be honored with your vote on June 2nd.

<i>Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered all of the candidates in the upcoming primary election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulations that they were not allowed to degrade other candidates or current policy, and they were required a minimum advertising budget for The Waynedale News area. Staying true to our non-bias news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any candidates further than any others running for office. But, these are the candidates wanting to be seen by you. Our recommendation is to use this page as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming primary election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on or before June 2 at your predestinated voting location or by mail. More information: www.allencounty.us/election-board</i>