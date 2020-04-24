TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION WE CAN – Voice Of The Township

As an essential service under the governor’s COVID-19 “stay at home” directive, the Wayne Township Trustee Office has continued operating under its normal business hours of Monday through Thursday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Friday from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The main change has been that we have moved most of our face-to-face contact with clients to our phone and internet system.

To comply with social distancing rules all of our intake and interview functions are being done remotely over the phone followed by the client briefly coming in for necessary document drop-offs and signatures. Sometimes it’s even possible to take care of all of the transaction without anyone having to come in. This has meant that our interactions have been a little less personal than we may like, but our and our clients’ possible exposure to the corona virus has been greatly reduced in this way.

We have been operating with a smaller staff as some of our employees have had to shelter at home to care for children or other family members or because they are in a higher-risk category for exposure to the virus. So we have had to scramble somewhat, but we have been there for our clients whose needs have only increased during this stressful time. As I have discussed in prior columns, what is a difficult situation for those of us who have homes and jobs and a modicum of financial security can be tragic for someone already on the edge of being homeless or out of work.

Now, as the unemployment numbers are on the rise, we are expecting a higher demand for our services even after things return to (a new) normal.

Governor Holcomb has announced that the reopening of the Indiana economy will be moved from the original April 20th date to May 1st, and he expects that even then it will be on a phased-in basis. Everything won’t open all at once, and we will have to continue with the social distancing practices we have grown accustom to over the past month and a half.

As of now we continue to wear our masks, work behind plexiglass and clean, clean, clean all of our surfaces.

If you find yourself or someone you know in need of township assistance, visit our ‘Contact Us’ page on our website at www.WayneTownship.org or call us at (260) 449-7000 extension 312. Your call will be returned within 24 business hours or less. Be safe out there, and know that we are here for you. We really are all in this together.