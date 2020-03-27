PLEASE HELP US KEEP THIS COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER ALIVE

The Waynedale News has been a long-standing tradition in the area, but as a free newspaper most people may not realize that this tradition comes with a large price tag that we pay in order for the newspaper to continue to roll off the presses and land in your hands from issue to issue. In an average year, it costs about $150,000 (with no office staff salaries included) just to develop, print, and deliver the newspaper to over 35,000 readers throughout South/ Southwest Fort Wayne every other week. The Waynedale News not only serves as a positive voice that informs and promotes the best things going on in our community; but because it is free, it is often the only printed news that homes receive for those who can’t afford other paid print and online publications.

Normally, 99.9% of this huge cost is offset by local businesses who want to advertise and sponsor the newspaper to give them exposure and to support this great community enhancing initiative. However, when businesses aren’t open, they don’t advertise, and we therefore can’t afford to provide the newspaper to readers as we have for the past 87 years. That is, unless you are willing to help fill the void.

To help fund our operations during this crisis throughout the next month, we are asking for donations from readers to help us continue to keep the newspaper alive and do what we love. So, if you enjoy reading our newspaper; or have been to one of the events we’ve helped to organize like the Waynedale Community Picnic; or feel that our other work in the community like the Bluffton Road Sidewalks and Trails, Waynedale Business Chamber creation, or Waynedale Weather Siren is important, please give what you can to support our efforts ( see more about our works at www.waynedalenews.com/community ).

I have always been a believer that when times get hard, the community will come together to support what is good and important. I hope you will lend us a helping hand during our time of need. Please donate with a credit/ debit card online at www.gf.me/u/xsvkat or use the form on page 6 in the March 27, 2020 issue of The Waynedale News for cash or check.

On behalf of The Waynedale News staff, I offer my sincere gratitude for any support you can provide.

~ Alex Cornwell, Publisher