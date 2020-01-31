IVY TECH MASSAGE CLINIC REOPENS

Healthy Essence, the student-run massage clinic at Ivy Tech Community College’s Fort Wayne campus, will open to the public this semester from Feb. 3 to May 1. Students from the Therapeutic Massage program will provide hour-long full-body relaxation massages. Requests accepted by phone beginning Jan. 23, 2020.

The following hours are available by appointment:

• 4, 5:30, and 7 p.m. Wednesdays

• 2:30 and 4 p.m. Thursday

• 11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, and 4 p.m. Friday

The clinic will be closed during Spring Break.

Spring 2020 prices and details: Massages are $30 for the community and $25 for Ivy Tech employees and students, military personnel, and those 55 and older. The clinic accepts payment in cash and credit card. Tips are not accepted, but clients who wish can donate to a charity chosen by the students.

To make an appointment, call 260-480-2094. Note: Clients are permitted to schedule two massages per month. Visit IvyTech.edu/fortwayne/massageclinic to learn more.