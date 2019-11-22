STRAW AVAILABLE TO KEEP PETS WARM AS COLD WEATHER ROLLS IN

With our first taste of cold weather, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control wants to remind residents that they can contact the shelter to receive free straw bedding for their pets. Straw is the best and safest way to provide warmth for pets who spend a lot of time outside. Blankets hold moisture and quickly freeze during the winter months, which can be detrimental for pets trying to stay warm.

Fort Wayne City ordinance requires animals be brought into a temperature controlled structure when temperatures dip below 10 degrees and/or when a wind chill warning has been issued by a local, state or national authority. A garage or shed without heat are not adequate housing.

Now is also a good time to get a plan in place to protect community cats. Community cats are free-roaming cats who have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. They are easily identified by a docked ear. The shelter has a limited supply of community cat houses available for providers free of charge.

The shelter also wants to remind residents that if you see something, say something. Call 260-427-1244 during normal business hours or 260-449-3000 after hours and on weekends to report an animal in need.