Transforming Wedding Gowns Into Wearable Art

Events Ministry will host its fourth annual Great Gown Makeover competition Runway Fashion Show on March 20, at Ceruti’s Summit Room where 42 participants, including 28 local students, will take 32 outdated wedding gowns transforming them into something new, ready to show them off on the runway fashion show.

What began as a storage solution has evolved into a premier creative opportunity that keeps gowns out of landfills while empowering the next generation of designers; local students, amateurs, and professionals get to redesign an outdated wedding gown into something new. In January 2026, gowns that were considered “outdated” were distributed to local students from Carroll High School, Columbia City High School, Fort Wayne Community Schools, East Noble High School, and homeschoolers, in addition to local amateur and professionals within the fashion and sewing industry.

“We’re seeing students discover talents they never knew they had,” said Heather Krempel, Executive Director of From This Day Forward. “Many participants tell us, ‘Creating wearable art is my passion’ or ‘I love taking a gently worn gown and breathing new life into it.’ This event provides a platform for emerging talent alongside established designers.”

Competition rules require only that the final product be “wearable.” It doesn’t have to remain a wedding dress or even a gown, encouraging maximum creativity and innovation. Industry professionals will judge entries and present awards celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation.

“We were struggling with storage space and didn’t want to simply donate gowns elsewhere or send them to landfills,” Krempel explained. “We thought, ‘What if we could give these beautiful garments a new purpose?’ The response has been incredible. This event teaches sustainability, celebrates local talent, and demonstrates the power of repurposing.”

The Great Gown Makeover 2026 Runway Fashion Show will be held Friday, March 20, 2026, at 6:00 PM in Ceruti’s Summit Room in Fort Wayne. Tickets are $35 and include heavy appetizers, a dessert bar, and admission to the fashion show. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/GGMO2026tickets-sponsor or through fromthisdayforwardministry.org.

Proceeds support From This Day Forward’s year-round programming, including the Gown Garden boutique, event planning assistance for families with limited resources, and the Dressed in Love program providing free prom dresses to area students.

From This Day Forward is a faith based, volunteer organization that assists individuals planning a special event with limited resources. Offering decor rental and planning assistance in addition to a boutique full of affordable new and gently used formal wear; From This Day Forward strives to educate and empower individuals to adopt responsible spending and repurposing habits amidst life’s celebrations. Mission and vision are to “Educate and empower individuals to adopt mindful spending and repurposing habits during life’s celebrations” and “Demonstrate the power of Christ’s love to those in need as they celebrate life events.”