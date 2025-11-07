FWMoA To Exhibit Amish& Contemporary Quilts: Around The Frame

3 min read

An art deco butterfly quilt was acquired by the FWMoA through Born Again Quilts.

On November 15, the Fort Wayne Museum of Art will open the quilt exhibit “It Was a Time to Sew: A Sampler of Quilts from the Collection.”

The museum’s quilt collection dates to 1992 with the acquisition of 55 extraordinary quilts collected from Indiana Amish families by David Pottinger. Pottinger avidly collected quilts and their stories for decades in LaGrange County, Indiana while working in the recreational vehicle industry in the area.

In 1977 Pottinger bought a general store in Honeyville (Lagrange County) Indiana where he served the needs of the local Amish community. He began to purchase quilts made between 1870-1940 from the makers or their descendants. He documented the makers and their quilts, creating a volume of information conducive to quilt history and research. In 1983 his book Quilts from the Indiana Amish was published. That same year an exhibit of the Indiana quilts toured museums in the U.S. and Europe. The exhibit was especially popular in Zurich, Switzerland, the historic homeland of the Amish.

Pottinger’s collection grew to 700 quilts and a number of them were purchased by the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, Museum of American Folk Art in New York City, the Illinois State Museum in Springfield, and 55 of them by the Fort Wayne Museum of Art in 1992. It was the first textile collection ever purchased by the museum. It is an important collection as it represents Northeast Indiana Amish quilts from a specific period.

In recent years, the FWMoA has broadened their collection beyond the Amish quilts. Today the collection includes outstanding quilts dating from circa 1855 – 1960. The exhibit will include samples of their favorite Amish quilts and contemporary quilts that have never been on exhibition.

Several of the newer quilts to be exhibited were acquired through me. Over the years, I’ve had people ask me to sell their museum quality quilts because they either had no children to pass them down to, or they weren’t interested in them. In one case it was a friend, who had several quilts that belonged to her aunt. My friend has three daughters, and I begged her to keep this special one dating back to the mid-1800s. When you know a quilt is a family piece, and when you touch it, it is like touching the hands of the woman who put all the time and creativity into making it. My friend said she “understood” but was adamant that it be sold. In situations like this, I bring them to the attention of the FWMoA rather than selling them on Etsy or through Born Again Quilts. Now hundreds or even thousands of visitors will be able to view them and admire their stunning workmanship.

Every second Thursday of every month the FWMoA hosts 2nd Thursday. The museum has free admission all day. In the evening, they have a presentation and a walk-through of an exhibit. I was thrilled to learn that I will be the speaker at the January 8 2nd Thursday event. My presentation “The Fabric Makes the Quilt” will be at 5:30 and the exhibition tour by Collection Information Specialist, Sue Slick, follows at 6:30. Do plan to arrive early as the free light appetizers and cash bar begin at 5:00. It’s a great time to mix and mingle. If parking becomes a challenge, I’ve parked over in the Citizen’s Square parking lot after 5. This 2nd Thursday event will be the premier showing of my presentation. Don’t miss it!

Don’t forget to show appreciation to a veteran on November 11!

Lois Levihn is the owner of Born Again Quilts. If you have a textile story to share, contact her at bornagainquilts @frontier.com or 260-515-9446.