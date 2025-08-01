Laurel McKay Horton Inducted Into The Quilters Hall Of Fame: Around The Frame

3 min read

On July 17, my friend Christine Lussier and I traveled to Marion, Indiana to the Quilters Hall of Fame (QHoF) to watch Laurel McKay Horton do a walk-through of her quilt exhibit. When I learned last year that she would be the next inductee, I was very excited, as she has been a major force in the quilting world for decades. I have attended the festivities many times over the years, but this was Christine’s first time attending the event along with the quilting exhibits, touring the Quilters Hall of Fame in the late Marie Webster’s home, and checking out the sales area.

Laurel Horton’s Spider Web in Gingham quilt is now in the Quilters Hall of Fame collection of inductee quilts.

According to the QHoF website, “Laurel McKay Horton is a distinguished quilt scholar, researcher, author, editor, lecturer, consultant, and teacher. Horton has made significant contributions that have shaped the world of quilting in research, publications, museums, and preservation. Horton’s impressive career includes ten years as editor of ‘Uncoverings,’ the American Quilt Study Group’s prestigious annual publication. Her editorial leadership was marked by generosity, expertise, and a commitment to nurturing authors while upholding the highest standards of research and reporting. Internationally recognized, Horton’s research and publications in England have been instrumental in helping British quilt historians develop their national narrative. Her passion for teaching and enthusiasm for the subject have inspired countless individuals, instilling a deeper appreciation for historic quilts.”

I have several “Uncoverings” volumes and find the research topics to be fascinating and well documented. Laurel’s quilt research includes English, French, Swedish, Irish, Vietnamese, African American, and Appalachian quilts.

During her walk-through, visitors could learn about her quilt journey and the techniques and inspiration she used to create them. One of the first things we learned about Laurel is that if she wasn’t happy with how a quilt was developing, she didn’t hesitate to pick it apart and rearrange the pieces into a more satisfying design. Her first quilt, made in 1976, was a split nine patch of dark scrap fabrics with light fabric squares in the middle and other blocks with the color scheme reversed. She went through the process of rearranging them to her satisfaction and we got to view it in all its glory.

Laurel received an M.A. in folklore at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. Her thesis was on string quilts. Laurel loves to play with color and doesn’t like particularly bright colors. She had found remnants of beautiful brown skinned women in traditional bright attire at a fabric swap. She cut them out and tossed them into a busy quilt and named it “Heat Wave.” The effect makes your eyes rove around the design.

Laurel is fearless in trying new techniques including fabric dyeing, stenciling, and screen-printing. After a dream she had, she screen printed ‘Hotdog with Mustard.’ ‘Zuni Turtles’ were created by screen printing them and using a discharge paste to selectively remove the dye from black fabrics. She hand-dyed the light fabrics too.

Laurel challenged a group of quilters to bring their ugliest fabrics to her. Laurel created a quilt from them to show that even “ugly” fabrics, when sewn and quilted to other fabrics, have a place in quilts. The ugly fabric donors were amazed with the result.

Laurel’s quilt “Spider Web in Gingham” was made with many different scales and colors of gingham fabrics. Yes, like the lowly gingham I used to sew my first apron in 7th grade home economics class. I chose gingham since it would give me a straight line to sew. Using a solid yellow as the alternate fabric, Laurel’s design was amazing. Laurel is donating the quilt to the Quilters Hall of Fame to join all the other quilts donated by past honorees. Her quilts will be exhibited at the Quilter’s Hall of Fame until October 4. It is certainly worth the trip!

Lois Levihn is the owner of Born Again Quilts where quilts find new homes and a fabricholic paradise. If you have a textile story to tell, contact her at (260) 515-9446 or bornagainquilts@frontier.com .