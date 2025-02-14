Safety Village Receives $15k Grant

1 min read

Police Chief Scott Caudill and Fire Chief Eric Lahey announced that the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne Fire Department were jointly awarded $15,000 in grant funding by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the Safety Village.

The funds will be used to build a new accessible train for the Safety Village, equipped with wheelchair ramps that will provide easier access for all children.

“The FWPD and Safety Village are grateful for Norfolk Southern’s generosity,” said Police Chief Caudill. “They have donated a total of $30,000 in grants over the past two years, enabling us to enhance the vibrant programming and facilities at the Safety Village. It is partnerships like these that promote our community and elevate the learning experience of the kids who participate.”

“For over thirty years the Safety Village has been saving lives through education,” said Fire Chief Lahey. “This has only been possible through the generosity of all of our partners, including Norfolk Southern. This latest grant will allow us to expand our programing and ensure that all of our local children can benefit from this life saving work!”

The Safety Village, located at 1270 South Phoenix Parkway, teaches children about safety in a way they can understand. Fort Wayne is fortunate to have this unique 3.7-acre complex, the largest one of its kind in the country. The picturesque village, constructed in 1991, consists of 30 miniature buildings and a downtown area incorporating 16 structures. This facility combines both police and fire safety educational curriculums in one location. More information about the Safety Village: tinyurl.com/sthnr4zn

The grant is part of two community programs launched by Norfolk Southern in 2023: the Safety First Grant Program, which seeks to advance safety organizations and initiatives, and the Thriving Communities Grant Program, which aims to promote economic opportunity, support vibrant community life, and provide equal access to basic necessities. Award recipients are selected annually from across the railroad’s 22-state network.