Fort Wayne Native Serves With Medicine Readiness & Training

Lt. Carin Teeters, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, serves in the U.S. Navy assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain.

Teeters, a 2010 Homestead High School graduate, joined the Navy four and a half years ago. Additionally, Teeters graduated from Ball State University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree and in 2015 with a master’s degree. She also earned a Doctor of Philosophy from Tennessee State University in 2020.

“Like many, both of my grandfathers served in the military, but it was never really brought up,” Teeters said. “I actually started out in the Veteran’s Affairs system while I was in my doctoral training for Psychology, and loved working with the military population, but I wanted to be more proactive in treating this under-served population, so I commissioned into the Navy. At the VA, I felt that by the time service members got to me, they had already been suffering and stuck in their problems for so long. A lot of people have the misconception that mental health diagnoses or ways of thinking are permanent, and they’re not… it’s just easier to change those negative habits and thought patterns before they become too ingrained.”

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Fort Wayne.

“Building community is something that I learned early on,” Teeters said. “My family and I moved quite a bit and so I not only learned to be adaptable, but how to really thrive where I was planted, and finding or building a community was part of that. I was so lucky to have been brought into a solid community growing up, that I have a solid foundation for building or finding that wherever the Navy sends me.”

Today, Teeters serves as a clinical psychologist with NMRTU Bahrain.

“I think my favorite part is tearing down misconceptions people have,” Teeters said. “In therapy, I really challenge my patients in ways that I don’t think everyone expects. As an officer, I am upbeat while not being afraid to give corrective feedback and hold people accountable for their actions, which I believe sets the stage for my team to feel comfortable trusting me to not only do right by the military but also to go to bat for them when something is off in our system. I love being able to empower others and advocate for those who maybe haven’t found their voice, or could benefit from it being amplified.”

Since her arrival in June 2024, Teeters has taken on multiple roles and collaterals. She has been the Substance and Alcohol Rehabilitation Program (SARP) Division Officer with direct oversight of three Substance and Alcohol Rehabilitation Counselors (SARCs) and has implemented significant changes to support this critical program. Additionally, Teeters has taken on MEDIG and Command PAO – both high-vis and demanding roles in addition to keeping a full caseload of mental health patients in a dynamic AOR.

“She is always willing to step up to support the command and other sailors,” said Cmdr. Kaarin Cole, department head of behavioral health. “Her smile is contagious and she helps to create a welcoming environment in a department that many are hesitant about when they initially walk through our doors. Her short time on board has been genuinely impactful!”

NMRTU Bahrain provides medical surveillance and occupation-based physical and certification examinations for civilian government employees and active duty personnel. They perform evaluations of occupational injuries and illnesses and return-to-work assessments for civilian government employees attached to Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Teeters has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I have been so fortunate to get to participate in an array of experiences while in, and many of those have led to accomplishments,” Teeters said. “I got the opportunity to be acting Officer in Charge of our entire clinic here in the Middle East, which contributed to me earning a Junior Officer Leader Award for quarter four, fiscal year 2024, and I completed JPME Phase I at the Naval War College (which was definitely a labor of love), but I am really proud that I was able to earn my Fleet Marine Force Warfare Device at my last command. It was a physical and mental challenge, while also really fun and interesting to experience the tactical and logistical side of the United States Marine Corps. It shows others that not only am I a subject matter expert in psychology, but that I have a deep understanding of the Marine Corps– and it makes me better equipped to care for them.”

Teeters can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy has been the ultimate way for me to give back,” Teeters said. “I became a psychologist to serve under-served populations and the military fits that bill. In general, we really need more mental health professionals to normalize, tear down stigma, train, treat, assess and support our people. We get service members from all backgrounds and walks of life and turn them into warriors—it’s intense!—and while some people thrive, some people either need a little extra support to get there or need the space to recognize that the fit is a little off. Life is unpredictable, and to me, serving means I am keeping our warfighters at their peak to perform no matter what comes our way.”

“Every chance I get I advocate for people to seek out and use resources,” Teeters added. “Whether they are on active duty or not, we are not perfect, the world is not perfect, and anyone, even in the best of situations could benefit from checking in with their mental health! Taking action doesn’t mean you have to do something big, it just means that you have to do something. Talk to someone, write it down, take a walk, do whatever it is you’ve got to, and recognize that you can make changes if you want to!”

Article submitted by Rick Burke, Navy Office of Community Outreach