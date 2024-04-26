Upcoming Events To Support Bereaved Individuals

The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, located at 5920 Homestead Rd, Fort Wayne, IN, continues to provide invaluable support to those dealing with the loss of a loved one. The center has organized several events tailored to help individuals navigate their grief through various engaging activities.

Invisible Ink: A Writing Journey Through Grief

The “Invisible Ink” program invites individuals to partake in guided writing sessions, helping them articulate their grief through letters written to those they have lost. This series will run from May 9 to May 30, 2024, on Thursdays, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the grief center. Interested participants must RSVP by May 3, 2024. Registration details and additional information can be found at the following link: www.peggymurphygriefcenter.org/events/invisible-ink.

Memories of Mom: Honoring Maternal Figures

Scheduled for May 4, 2024, the “Memories of Mom” event provides a space for individuals mourning the loss of their mother or a maternal figure to gather and share memories. This event includes reflective activities and a light lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration is required. Further details and the signup page can be accessed here: www.peggymurphygriefcenter.org/events/memories-of-mom.

Grief Hikes: Healing in Nature

The “Grief Hikes” series, a collaboration with ACRES Land Trust, offers monthly hikes from May through September, on the third Friday of each month. These hikes provide a nurturing environment for physical and emotional healing in nature. Each session will take place at a different ACRES location, details of which can be found on the registration page. Advance registration is necessary due to limited availability. For dates, locations, and to register, visit: www.peggymurphygriefcenter.org/events/grief-hikes.

The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, part of the Stillwater Hospice campus since 2015, is committed to offering a range of supportive services free of charge. These programs highlight the center’s dedication to providing thoughtful and varied support to those experiencing grief, ensuring everyone has access to the help they need during difficult times.