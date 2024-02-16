Student Massage Clinic Reopens

Healthy Essence, the student-run massage clinic at Ivy Tech Community College’s Fort Wayne campus, will open to the public this semester from Feb. 12 to May 4. Students from the Therapeutic Massage program will provide hour-long full-body relaxation massages. The following hours are available by appointment:

First 8-Weeks (Feb. 12 – Mar. 8): Monday- 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Tuesday- 9:30, 11:30 a.m. & 1:30, 3:30, 6:00 p.m. Wednesday- 9:30, 11:30 a.m. & 1:30, 3:30, 6:00 p.m. Thursday- 11:30 a.m. & 1:30, 3:30, 6:00 p.m. Friday- 9:30, 11:30 a.m. & 1:30, 3:30 p.m. Saturday- 9:30, 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Second 8-Weeks (Mar. 18 – May 4): Monday- None. Tuesday- None. Wednesday- 9:30, 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Thursday- 1:30 & 3:30 p.m. Friday- 9:30, 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Saturday- 9:30, 11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

The clinic will be closed for spring break Mar. 11 through Mar. 17.

Massages are $30 for the community and $25 for Ivy Tech employees and students, military personnel, and those 55 and older. The clinic accepts payment in cash and credit cards. Tips are not accepted, but clients can donate to a charity chosen by the students.

To make an appointment, call 260-480-2094. Note: Clients are permitted to schedule two massages per month. You can learn more by visiting ivytech.edu/healthyessence.

Massages are held at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne Coliseum Campus (CC1739) 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN 46805.

