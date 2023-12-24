Designing Holiday Decorations
Brittany Davis and Molly Lindsay of Parkview create fairy lamps with kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.
The team from Parkview worked with about 14 other businesses, primarily architectural firms, to help members create gifts to give to others for the holidays. 111 Design and MillerKnoll Furniture helped coordinate the event with items donated from Amazon and Meijer.
