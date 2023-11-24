Fort Wayne Ballet To Present Annual Holiday Favorite, The Nutcracker

Fort Wayne Ballet is proud to present its annual production of The Nutcracker, running from December 1-10, 2023 at the Arts United Center. This classic Christmastime tradition features over 120 cast members and includes live music played by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

Over 8,000 audience members will see The Nutcracker during the course of its 14 show run, which includes school shows and a sensory-friendly performance in addition to 9 public performances. On December 2, 3, 9, and 10, there will be a Land of Sweets party immediately following each of the 2 PM performances, available with the purchase of an additional ticket.

Fort Wayne Ballet will be hosting its Kris Kringle German Village Market in the plaza in front of the Arts United Center. The village will open on November 22 during Fort Wayne’s Night of Lights celebration and be open on December 2, 3, 9, and 10. The plaza will be filled with wooden chalets with local vendors, food trucks, and performances by local entertainment groups. The Kris Kringle Village will be open to the public to enjoy.

The performance dates and times are as follows: December 1 – 7:30, December 2 – 2:00, 7:30, December 3 – 2:00, December 5 – 6:30**, December 7 – 7:30, December 8 – 7:30, December 9 – 2:00, 7:30, December 10 – 2:00

*Indicates Fort Wayne Philharmonic performance. ** Indicates Sensory Friendly performance.

Performances will be at the Arts United Center, located at 303 East Main Street in Fort Wayne. Tickets start at $45. For more information or to purchase tickets for The Nutcracker and Land of Sweets, please head to fortwayneballet.org.