Excellence In Nonprofit Leadership Awarded To Linda Jackson

Foellinger Foundation presented the 2023 David A. Bobilya Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership Award to Linda Jackson, Board Chair of Erin’s House for Grieving Children, at a ceremony held on September 27.

The award, established in honor of former Foellinger Foundation board member and community leader, David Bobilya, recognizes the importance of individual board members in nonprofit organizations in four focus areas—governance, leadership, financial sustainability, and program impact. The award recipient’s nominating organization receives a $25,000 operating grant. Twenty-eight board members were nominated in 2023.

Erin’s House’s mission is to provide support for children, teens, and their families who have experienced a death.

Linda joined Erin’s House’s Board of Directors in 2020 and became Board Chair in 2021.

“As Board Chair of Erin’s House, Ms. Jackson has exemplified adaptive leadership, guiding the organization through its return to in-person programming in 2022.

Erin’s House experienced a 125% increase in program attendees, which resulted in a volunteer crisis for the organization. Ms. Jackson, with Erin’s House board and staff, led a campaign that resulted not only in a strong volunteer base, but a structured plan for continued volunteer recruitment,” said Michael Moellering, Foellinger Foundation Board Chair. “She also provided significant strategic guidance for a capital campaign to expand their teen clubhouse, increasing the physical space for programs by 29%.”

“Since its founding in 1958 by Helene and Esther Foellinger, the Foundation has supported organizations led by adaptive boards and key staff members that serve Allen County residents with the greatest economic need and least opportunity. Ms. Jackson has exemplified adaptive board leadership by providing strategic guidance and governance that helps create a community where each person has the opportunity to thrive,” said David Bennett, Foellinger Foundation’s Interim President and CEO. “We would like to thank all nominees for their commitment to the organizations they serve.”

For more information about the award and a full list of nominees, please visit foellinger.org/bobilya-award.

Foellinger Foundation is a private, charitable foundation that invests in organizations, programming, and initiatives that serve Allen County citizens with the greatest economic need and least opportunity. The Foundation was created in 1958 by Helene Foellinger, The News-Sentinel publisher from 1936 to 1981, and Esther Foellinger, her mother. Visit foellinger.org for more information.