Walk With A Doc Program Returns

After a three‐year hiatus, the Fort Wayne Chapter of Walk with a Doc (WWAD) returns Saturday, September 9th at 10 am. The event takes place at Promenade Park each Saturday (weather permitting) and is free to the public.

Walk with a Doc is a national nonprofit organization that inspires communities through movement and conversation with physician‐led walking groups. With an aim to make health and happiness accessible to all, Walk with a Doc offers a simple, sustainable solution for physical activity, health education, and social connection. Healthcare providers ditch their white coats in favor of a t‐shirt and sneakers to lead their patients and community in a group walk. There’s laughter, education, and communication on a level that is altering the healthcare landscape.

This chapter of Walk with a Doc is supported by the Fort Wayne Medical Society Foundation. Local physicians leading walks are Dr. Sharon Singleton, Dr. Kenan Alibegovic, and Dr. Kimberly Schelb. Participants should gather before 10 a.m. between the Promenade Park pavilion and the pedestrian bridge. The walk is a little over a mile in length, and walkers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing suitable for exercise. Walkers may also join our Facebook group for the latest chapter news and weather‐related updates (www.facebook.com/wwadfortwayne).

Walk with a Doc was started in 2005 by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. Frustrated with his inability to affect behavior change in the clinical setting, Dr. Sabgir invited his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park on a spring Saturday morning. To his surprise, over 100 people showed up, energized and ready to move. Since that first event in 2005, Walk with a Doc has grown as a grassroots effort with a model based on sustainability and simplicity. In 2009, they became an official 501(c)(3) and added an Executive Director with a focus on building a program that could easily be implemented by interested doctors in other cities around the country. As a result of these efforts, the reach of Walk with a Doc now extends all around the Globe with over 500 “chapters” walking at least once per month at local parks, schools, and neighborhoods.

Founded in 1839, The Fort Wayne Medical Society (FWMS) is committed to the preservation of the art and science of medicine, the personal development of member physicians, and the protection and betterment of public health. FWMS has over 1200 physician members across Allen County.