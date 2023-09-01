Local Dentist Retires ~ Letter To The Editor

Dear Patients,

This letter is to inform you of my retirement from the practice of dentistry. I have spent 43 happy years in my office. I have been blessed to have such a fulfilling career helping you with your dental needs. I want to thank all of you for the support and confidence you have had in me. After bending over patients for all of these years, my back needs a rest.

I have chosen Dr. Denise Acosta to continue to provide your dental care. I feel Dr. Acosta is a good fit for my patients and staff. She has been a practicing dentist for nearly 20 years. I am very pleased that she will take over for me.

—

Hi, I am Denise Acosta. I’m thrilled to be here, taking the reins from Dr. Matthews at this fantastic dental practice. Let me give you a quick rundown of who I am. I grew up in Elyria, Ohio, on the west side of Cleveland. I graduated from Elyria West High School and ventured on to Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, and earned a B.A. in biochemistry. I then went on to the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry, earning my DMD degree. Once I moved to the area in 2005, I worked at Neighborhood Health Clinic for 13 years and spent the following five years in private practice in Fort Wayne and Leo.

These days, I call Decatur home, where I juggle the joys of parenting two awesome sons, Quentin (15) and Alton (13), along with my wonderful boyfriend, David, and our four feline friends. You can often find me with the boys at baseball games in Monroe, Adams Central marching band competitions, or 4H events.

Living in Lexington, Kentucky, for over a decade, I consider myself a bourbon enthusiast. I also am a self-proclaimed excellent weekend getaway planner, and I will travel near and far for Pearl Jam.

Words cannot express how excited I am to meet all of you and continue the exceptional care Dr. Matthews has provided for the past 43 years. Please join us on September 30th, 2023, at Quimby Hall (1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809) from 3:00-7:00 PM to give Dr. Matthews a proper send-off into the world of retirement and cheers to new beginnings at Broadway Dentistry.

Article by Dr. David Matthews & Dr. Denise Acosta