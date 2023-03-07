Does Ohio Train Derailment Impact Our City Water?

According to The City of Fort Wayne, the chemical spill caused by a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, does not affect the water source or drinking water of City Utilities. East Palestine is nearly 300 miles southeast of Fort Wayne. City Utilities’ water primarily comes from the St. Joseph River, which flows to us from the north, starting in Michigan and ending in Fort Wayne.

Nevertheless, when a chemical spill threatens the water source in another Midwestern community, it is understandable that some residents may wonder if it affects their water. Unfortunately, some unfounded speculation is circulating on social media. To be clear, the train derailment in East Palestine does not impact our water.

Should a chemical spill occur on the St. Joseph River, City Utilities would work with the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, to take proper action.

The delivery of safe, abundant, high-quality water to our customers is City Utilities’ ongoing priority. To that end, Three Rivers Filtration Plant conducts more than 50,000 tests daily in our lab and through our automation processes. Our water testing occurs every minute of every day.